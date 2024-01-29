Issues to watch out for ahead of filing taxes

TULSA, Okla. — Tax season is upon us. Starting Jan. 29, people can begin filing their state and federal income taxes.

The fear of making a mistake or owing too much is always top of mind, so here are some tips.

Ways to make tax filing easier

The IRS said taxpayers must have all the information they need before filing a tax return to ensure a smooth experience.

First, people should collect their 2023 tax records — including Social Security numbers, individual taxpayer identification numbers, and adoption taxpayer identification numbers.

Then, double-check all income and ensure those related documents are accounted for.

It's important to remember that most income is taxable — even unemployment income, interest received, or money earned from the gig economy or digital assets.

As always, people must report the correct amount on their tax returns.

People can avoid extensive processing and refund delays if they file a complete and accurate tax return.

The IRS suggests people file electronically and choose direct deposit if they want to help speed up their refund.

For those who file electronically, most refunds are issued in less than 21 days. That's assuming there are no issues with the filing and that they select direct deposit.

Those who have questions or need assistance with Oklahoma taxes can access Oklahoma's "Taxpayer Access Point" online.

The deadline to file taxes is Monday, April 15.

Scammers

Now that it's tax season, scammers will try by all means to steal information and money.

If someone claiming to be from the IRS or the U.S. Treasury Department contacts you by phone, text, or email, don't be fooled.

People actually from those entities never reach out electronically — only by U.S. mail. That's unless a taxpayer finds themselves in some sort of litigation.

That's one of many anti-scamming tips that Bankrate offers.

One professor that Bankrate interviewed also warned against "shopping a refund" to find a preparer who promises to get a taxpayer a bigger refund.

She said the tax preparer who makes promises like that could get the customer into hot water, adding that it's "antithetical to how the tax laws work."

When choosing a paid preparer, exercise caution and see if they are well-credentialed, according to Bankrate.

Luckily, the IRS website provides a list of registered tax preparers to help people avoid dishonest "professionals."

Another safeguard, Bankrate reported, is direct deposit. Those who anticipate a refund should set up direct deposit with the IRS. People who owe money should be sure to send it through IRS Direct Pay.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

