Ironman in Tulsa wraps up on Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Athletes from around the world spent their weekend in Tulsa competing in the city’s Ironman.

It’s a three-part race, starting with a 2.4-mile swim at Keystone Lake, then, a 112-mile bike ride.

The athletes finish the third leg of the race with a 26.2-mile run

The event wouldn’t be the same without the volunteers that spend their weekend helping set up, and waking up early to pass out drinks and snacks to those in the race.

“The experience is great,” says Ironman volunteer, Earlyne Reynolds. “That’s why I keep coming back every year. It’s cool to see these athletes and see them do a race like this and I enjoy watching it.”

Hundreds of people go to downtown Tulsa, and Riverside to also watch these athletes race.

