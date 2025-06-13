Intersection improvement scheduled for 91st & Riverside to impact drivers

TULSA, Okla. — Drivers, listen up!

If you travel down Riverside near 91st, your morning and evening commute could be impacted starting Monday.

The City of Tulsa reports that approximately 30,000 vehicles travel through this area daily.

But traffic will be impacted starting June 16 with some major improvements scheduled for the area.

And with any updates, often come a few growing pains.

Travis Gould lives in this area and will be one of the drivers impacted by the construction.

“It’s definitely going to be an issue, but I think ultimately it will end up helping people out,” said Gould.

One of the biggest concerns that drivers have is the dips in the road.

“It feels to me like there’s a void there and like the concrete has sank or some kind of foundation issue there or something. It doesn’t feel like it’s intentional; it feels like just settling to me. I can’t believe they let it go this long,” said Gould.

The project will include full pavement replacement, asphalt compaction to strengthen the surface of the road, and drainage improvements to better manage water runoff.

Rod Purdie, who also lives in the area, said the improvements are long overdue.

“Anything we can do to keep the roads a little safer in Tulsa would be fantastic. I think it’s something that has to be done,” said Purdie.

The city said the first phase will include the shutdown of the outermost north and southbound lanes of Riverside Drive near the intersection, and traffic will be limited to one-way in each direction.

The right turn lane onto East 91st will also be closed.

The second phase will begin June 30th and will include the closure of the innermost northbound and southbound lanes on South Riverside.

Drivers will only have access to one lane in either direction.

“It’s just another inconvenience, but you know, whenever we’ve done the work on the roads, it’s really paid off in the end,” said Purdie.

The $500,000 project is being funded through the Improve Our Tulsa sales tax, and is expected to be done by mid-July.

