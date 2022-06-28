Independence Day: City of Tulsa closings for July 4

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced its facility closings Tuesday for the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

Trash service will operate Monday, along with refuse, recycling, yard waste and bulky waste.

Here is what you should know about other city facilities and services for July 4:

"City Hall, Municipal Court, and other City facilities will be closed Monday, July 4, for Independence Day. Public safety and mission critical operations, however, will operate as normal. Residents who need assistance with a water or sewer problem may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers: water – (918) 596-9488, and sewer – (918) 586-6999.



Refuse, recycling, yard waste and bulky waste all will be collected on Monday according to their regular schedule.



The City of Tulsa mulch site, 2100 N. 145th East Ave., will be closed on Monday, July 4. It will reopen on Tuesday, July 5, and resume its usual schedule: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, except for City holidays.



The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter at 3031 N. Erie Ave. will be closed on Monday for the holiday, and then will resume its regular schedule on Tuesday, July 5. The Animal Welfare Shelter is open Monday through Sunday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. except for City holidays.



Tulsa Parks recreation centers will be closed on Monday, July 4. The Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses, however, will be open on Monday. The Tulsa Zoo will be open on Monday.



Redbud Valley Nature Preserve remains closed. Oxley Nature Center visitors center will be closed Monday, but the Oxley trails will be open.



Tulsa Transit will not provide bus service on Monday, July 4."

