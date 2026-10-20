INCOG traffic congestion plan: Owasso drivers point to Highway 169 and 96th Street gridlock

OWASSO, Okla. — INCOG's 2026 Congestion Management Process Plan has identified 25 congestion corridors across Green Country, with Owasso drivers pointing to one busy intersection.

The Indian Nations Council of Governments, or INCOG, serves as the metropolitan planning organization for Green Country. The organization says it has been gathering input from stakeholders and the community for about a year to create the 2026 Congestion Management Process Plan, also known as CMPP.

The plan is meant to identify traffic congestion needs across the region. Just last week, the community was asked for feedback on the plan.

For Owasso — a city that is no stranger to traffic congestion — Thomas Dow, INCOG's director of transportation, says the organization mostly heard about where Highway 169 and 96th Street intersect.

"We have to have these models to forecast where traffic, what it'll look like by the year 2050. And, one of the things we look at is where is the growth and development in the region occurring. And, you're right, there is a lot of growth and development in and around Owasso," Dow said.

2 News also heard from Landon Hall, an Owasso High School student who says he drives constantly between school, work and hanging out with friends. He says 96th Street is always a challenge.

"I just wish that the intersection wouldn't get so backed up. Or to where cars don't feel like they have to quickly make it through a yellow light because they're gonna think that they're gonna have to wait forever at another red light," Hall said.

Dow says several things go into creating a new CMPP — from traffic light changing times, to road widening and even drivers not going the right speed limit.

Overall, 25 congestion corridors have been identified. Dow also says that hearing from the community is the most important part of creating the plan, and viewers can reach out any time as road construction continues.

To learn more about the CMPP, click here.

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