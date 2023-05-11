Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

"In a Pickle": in the raw sushi plans pickleball entertainment complex in Jenks

Screenshot 2023-05-11 120220.png
Raw Pickle, LLC.
Screenshot 2023-05-11 120220.png
Screenshot 2023-05-11 120247.png
Screenshot 2023-05-11 120305.png
Posted at 12:12 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 13:12:00-04

JENKS, Okla. — The owners of in the raw sushi are planning a big development in Jenks.

The 10-acre multi-use development will be a part of the future River District.

Screenshot 2023-05-11 120247.png

Owners say it will be the largest pickleball entertainment complex in the state so far and it will be called — In a Pickle.

"The property will include two restaurants, three full-service bars, four outdoor and nine indoor pickleball courts, and a massive entertainment lawn overlooking the river," the owners said in a press release.

The sushi restaurant will be on the second floor of the two-story establishment.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7