"In a Pickle": in the raw sushi plans pickleball entertainment complex in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — The owners of in the raw sushi are planning a big development in Jenks.

The 10-acre multi-use development will be a part of the future River District.

Raw Pickle, LLC.

Owners say it will be the largest pickleball entertainment complex in the state so far and it will be called — In a Pickle.

"The property will include two restaurants, three full-service bars, four outdoor and nine indoor pickleball courts, and a massive entertainment lawn overlooking the river," the owners said in a press release.

The sushi restaurant will be on the second floor of the two-story establishment.

