IMPACT: How the ransomware attack affected Tulsa’s operations

Posted at 11:58 AM, Jun 23, 2021
As the City of Tulsa adapts to multiple changes since last month's ransomware attack, workflow in all departments has suffered.

Here's a look at the impact:

Some Tulsa police officers call it an efficiency problem. They reverted back to handwriting crime reports, despite not teaching paper report writing at the Academy anymore.

Officers are also physically taking paperwork over to the courthouse. Because of technical difficulties, they're not investigating any non-injury traffic collisions and TPD's body cameras are currently offline.

Residents also can't get copies of police reports and have experienced some interruptions in online payments. Most online payment systems are now restored, except for traffic tickets.

The ransomware attack forced City employees to unplug computers and abandon email systems.

There are 4,500 City-owned machines with various online connections. Tulsa's IT teams have worked long hours to make sure there isn't another data breach.

As of right now, Tulsa's 911 system is functional and residents can still file police reports online for non-emergencies.

