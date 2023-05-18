'I want answers': Dad says Coweta daycare worker 'kicked' his 4-year old

COWETA, Okla. — Oklahoma Department of Human Services and Coweta Police Department said there are ongoing investigations Wednesday after a father said his four year old was kicked repeatedly at a daycare.

Braeden Boege said after just three days at Academy Learning Adventure, his son Ayden pleaded with his mom not to take him back. On the fourth day there, Boege said Ayden wasn't himself when he picked him up.

"We were fine until we got in my car, and then he was uncontrollably crying, sobbing, breathing heavy, hyperventilating. And that's not my son," Boege said.

Boege added that Ayden told him a worker there had kicked him repeatedly and was scared to go back.

"I said, 'this is this is very serious. I need you to be honest with me. He said, 'Daddy I promise I promise.' I said 'was it a kid?' He said 'no, my teacher.' When I showed him a picture of just (the employee's) picture, no name, he identified her," Boege said.

After calling the daycare's staff Boege said he got a rude response from the owner.

"When I spoke with her she was belittling me, speaking over me, and then she started to cuss at me and hung up," he said.

Boege took his story to Facebook, where it's been shared almost one thousand times as of Wednesday.

The daycare has also posted, first denying that the child even attended their center, then announcing that it has added extra security outside its facility.

Boege showed 2 News Wednesday what he said is proof his child was indeed checked in and out during the last week at the location on South Bristow Avenue.

2 News attempted numerous times to get comment from owners of the daycare's locations, but they have either hung up or directed us to city police.

Coweta PD referred us to a statement released Wednesday afternoon, confirming an investigation into the daycare.

Coweta Police Department takes all allegations of child abuse seriously. We can confirm we are investigating allegations at Academy Learning Adventure in Coweta; at this time, we have no reason to believe any children at this facility are in danger of any kind from their teachers or caregivers. We will continue to investigate, as we would with any allegation of child abuse, until we are satisfied we have ascertained all facts. We ask that parents and community members stop sharing rumors or making threats on social media and allow us to do our job. Again, we do not believe any children at Academy Learning Adventure are in any immediate danger from their caregivers at this time. Coweta Police Department

Oklahoma DHS confirmed to 2 News it is also looking into Boege's allegations.

Oklahoma Human Services is dedicated to monitoring the safety and wellbeing of children in child care programs. Allegations involving abuse or neglect of a child while in a child care program are very serious, and involve joint investigations by Child Care Services and Child Welfare Services. In some cases, law enforcement may also be involved.



While Child Welfare investigations are confidential by both state and federal statutes, the agency is able to share information regarding the Child Care portion of the complaint at the conclusion of an investigation. The investigation into Academy Learning Adventure, LLC is still ongoing, so we are unable to speak about the complaint at this time. However, any findings substantiated through the investigation and non-compliances with health and safety standards will be posted to the program’s monitoring file on our Child Care Locator.



We encourage all parents to use our Child Care Locator to choose quality child care programs or to regularly check their existing child care program’s monitoring file. Oklahoma Department of Human Services

Boege told 2 News he hopes all facts come out and that he can get proper help for his son.

"I mean it’s heartbreaking. It shattered my world. I’m distraught. I don’t even know what to think, honestly. And the fact that they won’t be professional about it and speak to me, that’s making matters worse and kind of solidifies the whole thing for me,” he said.

"To pull my son out of a daycare and then panic to try to find another one, I mean, I have nothing to gain."

