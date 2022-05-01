Hundreds of families tour Black Wall Street with Jack and Jill of America

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of black families from all over the country are in Tulsa this weekend experiencing the history of Black Wall Street.

The Historic Greenwood District brought together families from more than 30 different states.

It's all a part of the Jack and Jill of America, Inc. National Youth Trip.

"It's not all about black history month in February, but we celebrate all year round so our children can be aware of the importance of those who have made the sacrifices so that we can live the lives that we have today," said Kornisha Brown.

Kornisha Brown is the National President of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

The organization's goal is to educate future African American leaders.

Every two years, they travel to a different place across the country that has significant ties to black history.

The trip to Tulsa has been four years in the making with the pandemic canceling their original plans in 2020.

"We're very excited to be here and to learn about Black Wall Street and the importance it has to the black community," said Khalisha Jefferson.

Khalisha Jefferson, Regional Chair of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., is one of nearly 800 families that took part in the the trip.

It's her first time in Tulsa, and through viewing the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center and other historic sites across Oklahoma, like the all-black-town of Boley, she says it's important history for her family.

"What's made an impression on me is being here on Greenwood and Archer and seeing the businesses that have been documented to have been here," said Jefferson.

Brown says she hopes the kids can learn from this experience so they can be a voice in their communities and make a difference.

"It is so very important to us that they understand from a cultural perspective where we've come from so that we cannot repeat it and to feel empowered to be the voice of change for the future," said Brown.

