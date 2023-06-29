HUD residents say they've gone one week without air conditioning

TULSA, Okla. — Amid brutal heat, several residents have come to 2 News after they said managers at their Housing & Urban Development apartment complex are slow to fix their broken air conditioning.

At Tulsa Pythian Manor on East 21st Place, residents said Wednesday marked one whole week that they've been without central air conditioning.

"It's just really miserable. I can barely breathe. I have to use my inhaler all the time now," resident Sarah Connor said.

"The power went off (in the June 18 storm) and then we had it for a couple days, and then the motor exploded or something," Megan Ebles said.

Connor said she suffers from COPD. Ebles said she has diabetes, asthma and eczema, and requires help from her service dog, Venus.

They agreed to speak with 2 News on the condition that it take place in the shade.

"I'm not supposed to be in the heat. I'm not supposed to be in the sun," Ebles.

Those at Pythian Manor with plug-in window units get some relief. Resident Connie Stockton considers herself lucky, even though her window unit is only in her bedroom.

"It's always either the water is out, or the hot water is out, or the A-C is out. Every day it's something else," Stockton said.

Most of the residents have had to either find outdoor shade or sit by the property's leasing office, which does have air conditioning.

A property manager said on the phone that they were not going to comment what problem caused the outage or confirm how long residents have been without air, but did say the A-C will come back on Thursday.

Residents we spoke with find that hard to believe.

"That's a lie. That's a lie," Stockton said.

"(From property management) it's, 'Well, we're working as fast as we can,'" Ebles said.

"I wish for management that actually cared about their tenants," Connor said.

