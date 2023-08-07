How Tulsa massage therapists keep themselves and clients safe

TULSA, Okla. — Mario Ruiz heads to Tulsa court on August 25. He's accused of felony charges of threatening a massage therapist with a firerm and attempting to rape her at a spa in 2015.

Jennifer Liu, a practitioner who moved to Tulsa in 2020, said she hadn't heard about this alleged incident. However, she's always implemented safety precautions in her nearly 10 years of practice.

"Always, if I'm working, I will lock the door" Liu said.

Liu also uses an alarm system, cameras in the lobby, and does not accept walk-ins. Her customers must book appointments in advance, and fill out their information.

Liu says she's grateful to have never feared for her safety in her career.

Another Tulsa therapist, Carolyn Adelaide, is also vigilant.

"In this business, there are going to be times where you are tested" Adelaide wrote. "If someone acts out of line, I will respond in a professional manner and state their options: be respectful or leave" Adelaide wrote.

Likewise, Adelaide prioritizes making her clients feel safe. She makes sure they know they can express concerns at any time, and understand the process of the services booked.

