DNA connects suspect to 2015 massage parlor rape attempt

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after a rape kit from 2015 matched DNA with a recent rape case identifying him as a suspect.

Police say that a man went into a massage parlor in December 2015. Once in the private room, he requested the massage therapist give him what police describe as a "happy ending." At which point police say he pulled out a gun and force the masseuse to the ground.

Police say the suspect was unsuccessful in his attempt and left the parlor. Detectives analyzed the scene and gathered DNA from the room but were unable to link the DNA to their records.

In February a suspect was charged 1st Degree Attempted Rape and Feloniously Pointing a Firearm in Tulsa County for the 2015 rape. The DNA from a Carter County rape matched that of the 2015 rape attempt which identified the suspect according to police.

Police identified the suspect as Mario Ruiz.

Police say Ruiz worked for a mortuary service at the time of the alleged 2015 rape attempt. He drove the company minivan and attempted to use the company credit card when visiting massage parlors on the clock according to police. He was later fired by the company.

Ruiz was arrested in California and is currently in Tulsa County custody.

