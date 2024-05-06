Watch Now
How to prepare for tornadoes in Oklahoma

National Weather Service
Posted at 3:11 PM, May 06, 2024
TULSA, Okla. — Whether you're new to Oklahoma or have lived here your whole life, it's important never to get too comfortable when severe weather is forecasted.

With a high risk of severe weather in central Oklahoma and a moderate risk in Green Country on Monday, May 6, here are some tips to stay prepared.

Severe Storms Likely Tonight

Watch vs. Warning

  • Watch: A torndao watch means the ingredients are there for a tornado. If a watch is in place, this is the time to get preparations in place.
  • Warning: A tornado warning means a tornado is on the ground and it's time to seek shelter immediately.

What to look for when seeking shelter

  • Find a safe room built to withstand high winds. The next best protection is a small room with no windows on the lowest level of a sturdy building.
  • Mobile, manufactured, trailer homes and recreational vehicles (RVs) are not safe in high wind events. Plan ahead by finding a sturdy building to shelter in before a tornado watch or warning.
  • If you live in an apartment and do not have a suitable room, you can shelter in a hallway in the middle of your building, plan to shelter with a neighbor on a lower floor or consider any common spaces that you can get to quickly, like a community building.

If you're on the road when a tornado hits

  • Do not drive through heavy rain or hail. Reduce your speed and pull over safely to the side of the road. Do not stop unless you are completely off the road!
  • Turn on your hazard lights to improve visibility, as it can be incredibly limited.
  • Don’t drive through standing water. Driving through standing water, especially if it is deep, can cause you to lose control of the vehicle.
  • If you are driving and there is a tornado:
    • If you are far enough away from the tornado, drive in a 90-degree angle away from the twister.
    • If the tornado is close, abandon your car and seek shelter in a sturdy structure. If there are no buildings close by, find a low spot or ditch away from your car.

Know where to get updates

  • Sign up for free emergency alerts from your local government.
  • Plan to monitor 2 News online or on our app.
  • Have a backup battery or a way to charge your cell phone.
  • In case of a power outage, have a battery-powered radio.

Severe Weather Guide (English)
Severe Weather Guide (Spanish)

