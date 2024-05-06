How to prepare for tornadoes in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Whether you're new to Oklahoma or have lived here your whole life, it's important never to get too comfortable when severe weather is forecasted.

With a high risk of severe weather in central Oklahoma and a moderate risk in Green Country on Monday, May 6, here are some tips to stay prepared.

The latest 2 News forecast:

Severe Storms Likely Tonight

Watch vs. Warning



Watch: A torndao watch means the ingredients are there for a tornado. If a watch is in place, this is the time to get preparations in place.

Warning: A tornado warning means a tornado is on the ground and it's time to seek shelter immediately.

What to look for when seeking shelter



Find a safe room built to withstand high winds. The next best protection is a small room with no windows on the lowest level of a sturdy building.

Mobile, manufactured, trailer homes and recreational vehicles (RVs) are not safe in high wind events. Plan ahead by finding a sturdy building to shelter in before a tornado watch or warning.

If you live in an apartment and do not have a suitable room, you can shelter in a hallway in the middle of your building, plan to shelter with a neighbor on a lower floor or consider any common spaces that you can get to quickly, like a community building.

If you're on the road when a tornado hits



Do not drive through heavy rain or hail. Reduce your speed and pull over safely to the side of the road. Do not stop unless you are completely off the road!

Turn on your hazard lights to improve visibility, as it can be incredibly limited.

Don’t drive through standing water. Driving through standing water, especially if it is deep, can cause you to lose control of the vehicle.

If you are driving and there is a tornado:

If you are far enough away from the tornado, drive in a 90-degree angle away from the twister. If the tornado is close, abandon your car and seek shelter in a sturdy structure. If there are no buildings close by, find a low spot or ditch away from your car.



Know where to get updates



Sign up for free emergency alerts from your local government.

Plan to monitor 2 News online or on our app.

Have a backup battery or a way to charge your cell phone.

In case of a power outage, have a battery-powered radio.

Download Storm Shield App for iPhone and iPad

Download Storm Shield App for Android

MORE

Severe Weather Guide (English)

Severe Weather Guide (Spanish)

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

