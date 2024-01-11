How to keep varmints outside during winter

TULSA, Okla. — The colder months can see wildlife seek shelter in people's homes.

However, there are ways to prevent these unwanted guests from living in the attic rent-free.

2 News Oklahoma sat down with an expert from Burggraf Disaster Restoration, a sponsor, for some tips.

The biggest thing the company's general manager, Robert Williams, told us is to shut all openings to the home — like the eaves, soffits, or even doggie doors.



But he said the most common mistake he sees homeowners make is: "Waiting too long to make the phone call."

If people wait too long to ring them up, "the varmint can die," which can then "create an odor throughout the whole house."

Potentially costly removal can follow.

"They'll find any penetration they can. If they can get into your attic space from a hole from the outside — whether it be through an eave vent, or if you have a hole in your soffit that's not closed up — they'll get up into your soffit and get down into the wall cavity," Williams explained. "And they're almost impossible to get out at that point, without being a little bit more invasive to your home."



Furthermore, these critters sometimes enter through chimney, which could cause an exceptionally stinky situation if somebody wants to light a fire.

To keep the doggie door flap closed, he recommended that dog owners themselves should let their canines outside during the winter.

The most common animals Burggraf finds in houses are raccoons, squirrels, opossums, and then pigeons in the downtown area.

Should any wildlife get stuck inside one of those spots, Williams advised calling Tulsa Wildlife Management. If TWM can't come out and remove the varmint, he said they can direct you to a local pest control company, like Burggraf, who also removes varmints and any nasty smells.

