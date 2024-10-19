How accessible is Oktoberfest? | 2 News listens to those at the festival

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands are flocking to Oktoberfest to enjoy music, German delicacies and a sip of beer but how accessible is the festival?

The large festival is multi-terrain on the western bank of the Arkansas River close to 21st St. Some areas have paved sidewalks, but others are unpaved and not level.

That's where organizers said some additional planning has to happen.

For one man, the lack of accessibility has deterred him from the festival in previous years. That changed this year, as he wanted to give it a try.

"Coming here, this being my first time, I was actually worried about the accessibility," said wheelchair user Austin Ritter.

When 2 News spoke with him, he was near some local artisan booths. In his wheelchair, he said he navigated Oktoberfest with ease.

"Everything is accessible including the bathrooms and food to, where you want to sit with your friends," Ritter said.

He’s happy the event’s organizers put in the work to address accessibility. That includes the temporary sidewalks in the off-road areas.

"I’m in a chair that is almost 500 lbs. They take my weight very well, so it’s been very easy actually," Ritter said.

2 News asked if he had any concerns about the festival's accessibility.

"The only thing I can think of that we would need a little adjustment to, is right where we’re sitting right now, these booths that are personal people, that are selling their homemade items. I’m not physically able to really reach their booths," said Ritter.

He’s talking about the curb drop-off in front of some of the booths that block him from getting close.

He said he would like to get closer to talk with vendors but the curb prevents that. He suggested the organizers add a few ramps that wheelchair users can use in those areas.

We took Ritter’s suggestion to John Hickey a member of the board of trustees with Oktoberfest.

"Well, I’m glad you brought that up. That was one of the things, that’s the feedback we’ve been getting from some of the people who have difficulty accessing the vendor's tents and we’re going to address that in the future," said Hickey.

He said they’ve worked hard over the years to accommodate everyone at the multi-day festival, and he and the other board members were very proud of that.

"The thing about this festival, it’s about the community. And the community is the most important part of this and having everybody that is in the community, who has the ability to access the festival and be a part of it and participate in it and enjoy it makes us proud," Hickey said.

One of the most important questions to ask Ritter was if he would be back.



"Absolutely without a doubt. I couldn’t even think about not coming back," said Ritter.

The organizers said they’re always looking for more ways to be accessible addressing issues like curbs.

If you have any questions for the Oktoberfest crew regarding accessibility click here.

