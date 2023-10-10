Homelessness services focused on finding affordable housing for Tulsans

TULSA, Okla. — On World Homeless Day, Tulsa city leaders and peers got together to discuss how the community has assisted in getting more people and their families off the streets and into housing - but there's more work to be done.

It's hard to miss homelessness on Tulsa streets. It's an ever-increasing problem in Tulsa, and nationwide, near sidewalks, businesses, even gas stations.

Most of them mean well, but they just don't what way to turn next.

"I've worked at a carnival for a while and that's about all the experience I have in the workforce. I just have to wait and keep trying hard every day," said John Phillips, a homeless man in Tulsa.

The weather may be temperate now, but not all the people on the streets utilize shelters in the thick of the summer or during ice storms. According to Tulsa Housing Solutions, more than 2,900 people utilized homeless services in August. It includes day centers, emergency shelters at night and street outreach programs. Rapid re-housing and transitional housing services have also played a small role.

Tulsa City Councilor Laura Bellis presented a proclamation from the city recognizing positive work done by the Tulsa Day Center on Tuesday.

According to Tulsa Day Center staff, more than 400 people and their families were housed in 2022 with a 93 percent retention rate. Still - Housing Solutions found out homelessness went up 6 percent in Tulsa.

Affordable housing has been at the forefront of the city's mind; so much so they've created a Housing, Homeless and Mental Health Task Force.

One of the ways the city wants to address Tulsa's unsheltered homeless population is by opening up a 24/7 low barrier shelter. The city is accepting proposals for it now - and it could temporarily house people unable to use other services due to mental or physical health problems.

According to Housing Solutions, nearly 50 percent of Tulsa's homeless population is considered chronically homeless in 2023, which means they've experienced homelessness for at least a year or may be struggling with a disabling condition.

A list of homelessness services in Tulsa can be found here.

