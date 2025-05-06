Homeless ordinances address ‘growing problem’ in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The city of Muskogee is working to address what councilors call a growing homeless problem. They passed new ordinances to address the issue.

“Needed to get my life straightened out, so I came here, and so far, it’s been going good,” said Justin Adams.

Justin Adams has stayed at the Gospel Rescue Mission for the last 3 months. In his years in Oklahoma, he’s spent time on the streets and in rehab.

“It was tough,” said Adams. “It was hard. I had to get smart and figure ways out.”

He says staying at the Mission was a way to get back on his feet.

“It’s been making a difference because it’s changing my lifestyle, my ways of thinking, and it gives me hope,” said Adams.

The city says new ordinances in Muskogee, aimed at tackling homelessness, are designed to push more people to get help and protect businesses. Executive Director Rich Schaus is on board.

“The homeless are individuals,” said Rich Schaus. “They have character. They have value. We can actually make them assets in our community if we give them the time and attention they deserve.”

It was a unanimous decision by Muskogee city councilors on April 28.



No one will be able to sit or lie down on a public sidewalk or sleep outdoors

Unauthorized camping in the city isn’t allowed

Property owners will be required to upkeep vacant buildings

“Within the last year, we’ve had an uptick in vacant structure fires due to people finding shelter or seeking shelter in those vacant structures for whatever reason,” said Muskogee Fire Chief Jody Moore.

Moore says since January 2025, his department has responded to 16 vacant house fires, many started by people trying to stay warm.

He says if homeowners are required to upkeep these buildings, even with just boarding up windows and locking doors, it could keep his firefighters safe and nearby homeowners too.

“That would help tremendously,” said Moore.

Ultimately, Moore and Schaus say they want these ordinances to push homeless people into the resources already available in Muskogee, like the shelter Adams has been in.

“It’s been real good,” said Adams.

“I definitely want them to be helped and supported,” said Schaus. “Sometimes, though, we need a little kick in the bottom to get us to get our lives better.”

The new ordinances will allow the city to enforce these rules, including a $50 fine. The new ordinances will go into effect in June.

