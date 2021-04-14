Historic Vernon AME Church to hold bench dedication ceremony

TULSA, Okla. — A dedication ceremony to place two benches as part of the commemoration of the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial is being held this Saturday, April 17, at the Historic Vernon AME Church.

The Rotary Club of Tulsa donated the two benches as a gift to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. Both benches will be placed at the corner of Archer Street & Greenwood Ave at the Mabel B. Little House.

The $12,000 donation is possible through the “Bench by the Road Project,” a memorial history and community outreach initiative launched in 2006, according to the club's event page. The Project places benches and plaques at sites commemorating significant moments, individuals, and locations within the history of the African Diaspora, which includes Tulsa's Greenwood District.

The dedication ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. Historic Vernon AME Church is located at 311 Greenwood Ave, Tulsa, OK.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --