Historic Tulsa Spotlight Theater reopening this spring

TULSA, Okla. — The historic Tulsa Spotlight Theater is reopening on May 1, 2021.

Performances of the production of The Drunkard and the Olio will resume performances.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Drunkard, a 19th-century melodrama, was America's longest-running play. It took the Spotlight stage almost every Saturday night since November 14, 1953.

Preparations are currently underway to return to the stage this May.

Actors, crew members, and volunteers are working diligently to bring back the beloved, weekly tradition for audiences in Tulsa and surrounding areas.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for table seating are available on the Spotlight Theater website or by calling 918-587-5030.

The theater will be following health safety protocols such as requiring masks, social distancing, and limited capacity seating.

The Spotlight Theater is located along the Arkansas River at 1381 Riverside Dr. in Tulsa, OK.

