Historic American Legion Post 1 building sold to Family and Children's Services

TULSA, Okla. — The American Legion Post 1 building has been sold and members will relocate to a new facility. The building located near 8th and Peoria was sold due to the cost of operating the eighty-year-old building.

Family and Children's Services purchased the building and will allow Post 1 to continue to operate as the membership relocates

Bryan Davis, President of the Joe Carson Post Building Association issued a statement:

“It is with mixed emotions that the Joe Carson Post Building Association announced the successful sale of our historic building to our membership last night. The selling of the building, although painful to our membership, became a necessity due to the cost of operating the eighty-year-old building."

"Moving forward, we are enthusiastic to move our membership into a new state-of-the-art facility which will enable American Legion Post 1 to continue to proudly serve our local veterans. On behalf of the Joe Carson Post Building Association, I would like to thank Family & Children's Services for their generous terms which will allow Post 1 to continue to operate as the membership relocates. This is a wonderful opportunity provided to our membership that we may relocate to a more functional space enabling Post 1 to thrive for the next eighty years and continue the valuable mission of the American Legion serving our veterans, our community, and our children. Once again, I would like to express our gratitude to the community and to Family & Children's Services for their support of American Legion Post 1.”

