Hillcrest NICU babies become turkeys for first Thanksgiving

TULSA, Okla. — Infants in Hillcrest Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) dressed as turkeys for their first Thanksgiving on Thursday.

NICU staff plans photo shoots months in advance for major holidays, and the clothing is often handmade by nurses. Parents received photos and cards with a handprint of their baby.

Thursday's shoot featured five infants: Andrea, Conrad, Maverick, Violet and Willow.

2 News Oklahoma Anchor Julie Chin learned more about what goes into making these shoots possible in our Positively Oklahoma series.

