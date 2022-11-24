Photos: Hillcrest NICU babies become turkeys for first Thanksgiving

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Infants in Hillcrest Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) dressed as turkeys for their first Thanksgiving. Nov. 24, 2022. Hillcrest Medical Center

Infants in Hillcrest Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) dressed as turkeys for their first Thanksgiving. Nov. 24, 2022. Hillcrest Medical Center

Infants in Hillcrest Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) dressed as turkeys for their first Thanksgiving. Nov. 24, 2022. Hillcrest Medical Center

Infants in Hillcrest Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) dressed as turkeys for their first Thanksgiving. Nov. 24, 2022. Hillcrest Medical Center

Infants in Hillcrest Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) dressed as turkeys for their first Thanksgiving. Nov. 24, 2022. Hillcrest Medical Center

Infants in Hillcrest Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) dressed as turkeys for their first Thanksgiving. Nov. 24, 2022. Hillcrest Medical Center

Infants in Hillcrest Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) dressed as turkeys for their first Thanksgiving. Nov. 24, 2022. Hillcrest Medical Center

Infants in Hillcrest Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) dressed as turkeys for their first Thanksgiving. Nov. 24, 2022. Hillcrest Medical Center

Infants in Hillcrest Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) dressed as turkeys for their first Thanksgiving. Nov. 24, 2022. Hillcrest Medical Center

Infants in Hillcrest Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) dressed as turkeys for their first Thanksgiving. Nov. 24, 2022. Hillcrest Medical Center

Infants in Hillcrest Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) dressed as turkeys for their first Thanksgiving. Nov. 24, 2022. Hillcrest Medical Center

Prev 1 / Ad Next