Hillcrest Medical Center without heat due to hardware failure

Hillcrest Medical Center
Hillcrest Medical Center
TULSA, Okla. — Hillcrest Medical Center near 11th and Utica is without heating because of a 'hardware failure' on Jan. 21, according to a spokesperson.

The medical center said its team is working to resolve the issue and is monitoring temperatures throughout the hospital.

Patients are still being cared for and space heaters are running around the facility.

We will update this story when we learn more.

