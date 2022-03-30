Tulsa FOP looking to get families of fallen officers to Washington

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary is asking for the community's help in getting the families of fallen officers to Washington D.C. for National Police Week.

2 News Oklahoma spoke to the wife of one fallen officer about the importance of going to the ceremonies, and the healing it can bring.

"He loved his job, loved the people. Really did it for the right reasons. To help people," says Jennifer Lindsey.

Jenny Lindsey's husband Jerad, was a Tulsa police officer for 15 years. Officer Lindsay died from COVID-19 in October 2020 at 40 years old.

In May, he'll be one of eight Green Country officers who will be honored in Washington D.C. during National Police Week.

"They'll do not just the memorial service where their loved ones name is added to the wall, they'll have candlelight vigil... They'll do counseling services, they'll do group counseling services."

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum will hold ceremonies May 11-16 to honor officers across the U.S. who died in the line of duty. The Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary is raising money to pay for Oklahoma families of fallen officers to attend.

"The whole reason for going is to gain a support system. And to meet other people going through the same situation, and it's vital that these families get to go."

The money will go toward flights, hotels, and other daily costs for fallen officers' families. Lindsey says going to the ceremonies and vigil are crucial for families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

"It makes an unbearable situation a little more bearable for these families. To know everyone's thinking about their loved one and everyone appreciates what they've given up. Then to come back to Green Country with all of the contacts, it's just a lifetime of support."

If you would like to donate, you can donate here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --