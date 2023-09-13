Healing invisible wounds in Oklahoma veterans

TULSA, Okla. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Recent numbers show roughly 17 Veterans take their lives daily in our country.

“I think a lot of times what we forget is they're just normal people, but they have a lot harder time being able to talk about their issues,” Aaron Ashworth, Executive Director of Patriot Family Counseling Services, said.

Ashworth is a Veteran himself, joining the military at the age of 17.

"By 19, I was on the initial push into Iraq," Ashworth said. "I spent three years in Iraq from 2003 to 2006. Went back to Afghanistan, 2010, and 11."

Ashworth said often, as a Veteran or first responder, fighting the stigma of seeking help is a battle of its own.

"Some of that is just that concept of, like, as a soldier and first responder, you don't want to show weakness," Ashworth said.

"So anytime that you talk about vulnerability, or needing counseling, or anything like that, a lot of times people don't view that as kind of a weakness, and overcoming that stigma and allowing us to be able to or say, you know, what, I need help? And what does that look like? And is there a safe place for me to go with people that understand the situations that I've been in."



Finding those who understand those situations, Ashworth said, is vital.

“For a veteran, whether combat or non-combat, there's a lot of experiences that happen even in the military, that leads you to have these high crises, high trauma moments that you've had to personally navigate ethically, morally, spiritually, mentally, emotionally, like, what am I going to do? And who can I talk to that's going to understand this,” Ashworth said.

Ashworth said that is the reason Patriot was started.

"Patriot Family Counseling Services is a crisis and trauma center that we created for veterans and is expanded into first responders and medical professionals," Ashworth said.

A center that has open arms for those who desperately need their support.

“That's what we're trying to accomplish is that stigma, and saying, hey, there is a place that you can come, there's a place that you can go that is like-minded people,” Ashworth said.

Loneliness and isolation are two significant factors in Veterans taking their own lives.

According to Ashworth, Vets do not want to bother others with their trauma.

“So then over a period of time, you do have that isolation and that loneliness that arrives because they're like, you know, I can't really relate to anybody out in the out in the world," Ashworth said. "And I get so anxious when I get out there and it makes it difficult for me to function and to be present anyway, so why try? And that's the things that we have to overcome.”

Patriot works closely with Eagle OPS, an organization dedicated to creating a supportive community for Vets.

Michael Sturgill is a member of the Tulsa Chapter of the American Veterans Motorcycle Club and recently hosted a fundraiser for Eagle OPS.

“Whenever you leave the military, you crave that brotherhood and it feels lonely at times," Sturgill said. "And it gives us an opportunity to bring them together and help support each other.”

Ashworth recommends everyone be on the lookout for massive changes in behavior for those around you.

That can be a significant red flag that something is happening.



Ashworth encourages everyone to seek help, even if you think the cost is a barrier.

"Here at Patriot, what we do is, we have basically contracts with almost every major insurance company," Ashworth said.

"One of our biggest partners right now is the VA. So, the VA opened up Care in the Community a few years ago, which is a program where Veterans can go and talk to the VA about getting care paid for by the VA in the community with a community provider. So, we've been a partner with that since we started, so about five years. And that has been huge for us being a part of that VA Care and the Community program. And then insurance as well. So, like here in Oklahoma, you have Health Choice, Oklahoma, and Community Care, Oklahoma. A lot of these programs that support our teachers and first responders. So, it's typically the same insurances that we're working with time and time again. And if you don't have insurance, it's an out-of-pocket cost. And we use a sliding scale, which is basically just kind of looking at how many people are in your home? How much do you make?"

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 to help those struggling and needing help.

