Harlem Globetrotters to return to BOK Center on 2024 World Tour

Harlem Globetrotters/Twitter
Posted at 10:50 AM, Sep 12, 2023
TULSA, OKla. — The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are set to return to Tulsa in 2024.

As a part of their 2024 World Tour, the team will be at the BOK Center on April 7, 2024.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25. Prices range from $34 to $124.

"See Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham and Thunder – just to name a few – as they run circles around the Washington Generals on the court and bring the hype to the crowd. You might even find yourself mid-court as part of the all-new, fan-filled Halftime Skills Showcase," the Globetrotters said in a press release.

