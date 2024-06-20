HANK AND CONNIE: Tulsa Zoo welcomes 2 Asian Elephants

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo's elephant herd is growing.

Two new Asian Elephants, named Hank and Connie, will be traveling from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to Tulsa's new Elephant Preserve Barn later this summer.

“For 70 years the Tulsa Zoo has been dedicated to providing excellent care for Asian elephants at all stages of life,” said Tulsa Zoo Vice President of Animal Conservation and Science Joe Barkowski. “We’re proud to continue this legacy of excellence as we commit to caring for Asian elephants both in Tulsa and through supporting conservation programs around the globe.”

Hank is the largest male Asian elephant in professional care in North America.

Grahm S. Jones

The zoo said Hank is known for being laid back, patient and getting along well with other elephants. Connie is introverted and gets along particularly well with male elephants.

The Asian Elephant Species Survival Plan recommends their move to help keep elephants in North America genetically diverse.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums said moving Hank will help ensure elephants thrive in professional care and are around for future generations, supporting the overall survival of the species.

Since Connie is so closely bonded with Hank, everyone involved decided it was best to keep the pair together.

Amanda Carberry

Hank and Connie will join three other elephants at the Tulsa Zoo — Sneezy, Spooky and Booper.

“We’ve toured the new Elephant Preserve Barn at the Tulsa Zoo and are impressed at the attention to detail that went into designing the facility,” said Adam Felts, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Senior Curator and Director of Animal Wellbeing. “We are confident their dedicated staff and commitment to providing excellent animal care make them the ideal location for Hank and Connie. We look forward to seeing the amazing work our team started being continued at the Tulsa Zoo.”

The Tulsa Zoo said they will update us once the duo makes it to Oklahoma.

