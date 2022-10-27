Halloween 2022: What's hot? What's tops in Tulsa?

TULSA, Okla. — It’s that time of year to dress up like someone or something else! With the holiday landing on Monday, we know many will be celebrating this weekend.

2 News talked to the co-owner of SpotLite Magic and Costume. It's a locally owned store open year-round since 1976 but Halloween is the busiest time of year for them.

This Halloween Co-owner Michael Platten tells us many people seem to be waiting until the last minute to get their costumes. He says people are buying hot items like the new Top Gun Maverick costume, the new Michael Myers mask, and of course classics like Scream, Sonic and Scooby-Doo.

With that said, Platten says he’s seeing a new trend with kid costumes.

“Younger people are wanting to actually be scarier. So these young kids are wanting to be like Chucky for example. Like 3 or 4-year-olds which to me is crazy because that movie is very scary, but parents are letting their kids watch some crazy stuff these days so we are seeing a lot of that,” Platten said.

He is also seeing people be more creative either by doing a DIY costume purchasing wigs, make up and accessories, or getting a bag costumes and adding or changing things to make it different.

Now if you reading this and thinking you still need to get a costume, here are some tips.

“First of all create a budget what you want to spend on halloween. We got something if you want to spend $5 for an accessory all the way up to hundreds of dollars but know what your budget is," he said. "Then fitting is a big part... especially for kids you want to make sure it fits right. Not too big not too small. If it's too big and they are running around you know from a safety stand point we don't want them tripping over their costumes... but I will say this halloween costumes tend to run smaller so just keep that in mind.”

Once you’ve got your costume, if your looking for some halloween fun inside the store they have a new theater which they use to host magic shows. For halloween they will be doing haunted magic shows.

This will be the first time they are doing this. The show is made of illusions that things are happening around you with bells ringing and boxes closing. The shows are Friday and Saturday twice a night at 9:30 and 11:30. Tickets are required and being sold quickly.

Happy Halloween!

