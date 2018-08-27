Groups to protest Betty Shelby's instructional class for law enforcement personnel

TULSA -- Several groups plan to protest a deputy-training course scheduled this week, taught by Betty Shelby.

Shelby is the former Tulsa police officer, acquitted of manslaughter after shooting Terence Crutcher nearly two years ago.

Shelby will be leading a CLEET-approved class on Tuesday for Tulsa County deputies on surviving the aftermath of officer-involved shootings.

A Facebook post by the group "Aware Tulsa" says Crutcher's family will participate in the protest, along with other activists.

The protest is scheduled for noon at the Tulsa County Courthouse.

Shelby is now a deputy for the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.

