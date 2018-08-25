Betty Shelby to teach a CLEET-approved class at Tulsa County Sheriff Office
4:21 PM, Aug 25, 2018
Tulsa, Okla - On August 28th, Deputy Betty Shelby will instruct a CLEET-approved class at the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Faulkner Building to fellow law enforcement officers on "Surviving the Aftermath of a Critical Incident."
From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Deputy Shelby has presumably been selected to teach the course which allows for 4 CLEET hours including 2 crucial required mental health hours.
We the People Oklahoma are urging the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office to remove Betty Shelby as the course instructor and replace it with a course on de-escalation.
"We applaud TCSO for giving officers a class to address their own mental health from an obviously stressful job, but we do not believe Betty Shelby is the right person to teach that course." - We The People Oklahoma.