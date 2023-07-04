Group gathers at TU for a different kind of July 4 celebration

TULSA — "They didn't have sirens, and cellphones, and the things we use to communicate. So when the bell rang, you knew something was up," said Ron Painter, with the Tulsa Sons of the American Revolution, "That particular day, it was a very good thing."

Today, for this group, that "thing" was remembrance. Remembering their ancestors who fought in the American Revolution. The people who dared to create this nation.

The bell-ringing isn't unique to Tulsa.

Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution from across the country also held ceremonies.

Though not every group in the country has access to a massive bell in a city square. Painter is thankful to the University of Tulsa for the tools to make this ceremony a reality.

"I just can't imagine doing it anywhere else; it's just a beautiful setting," Painter said.

This isn't your usual July 4 celebration. Painter said this one aims to have some more depth. He wanted everyone in attendance to reflect on and appreciate America's founding.

"Sometimes, in these ceremonies where we're remembering what our ancestors did in the past, there seems to be more of a reverence," Painter said.

Dr. Orriene First Denslow oversees the Daughters of the American Revolution. She's spent decades doing this work, all to keep America's history alive.

"Democracy is fragile, and we need to keep telling the story about what it was like for citizens of Great Britain," Denslow said.

One man traveled all the way from Michigan to ring the bell.

"We've got to be thankful that we are free, that we can move about as we please," Keith Baker of Michigan said.

Baker says he was involved with a Michigan group until it dissolved. With two brothers-in-law living in Tulsa, he decided to transfer his membership here. He found it important to impart this message to children and hopes they learn more.

"Do some investigating and see what it really means," Baker said.

