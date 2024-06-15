Greenwood Genealogy workshop connected people with their ancestors

TULSA, Okla — Justice For Greenwood held their first free genealogy event to inform people about how they can find their ancestors.

Plenty of people showed up at the event searching for answers to their past. Among them was Sherhonda Holmes, who said she came with a burning question.

“We went through 400 years of slavery and like they said usually, we took on the slave masters' last name, but who were they really,” said Holmes.

Holmes said that’s why she came out to the genealogy workshop. Holmes said she could be a descendant of the Tulsa Race Massacre. However, it’s not just her she’s doing it for.

“I want to leave my kids with history of who they are. And then, that way, it makes it full circle. So where we are today is because of where we were yesterday,” Holmes said.

The genealogy workshop answered questions about how and where people can access important information. Damario Solmon-Simmions organized the event and said he was glad to provide the free service.

“For me to give this gift to my community, it’s a great feeling,” said Solmon-Simmions.

Although Holmes didn’t get any direct answers, she said this event put her in the right direction.

“African American folks have always done stuff by hard work, and if I know some of the hard work they’ve done makes it easier for the next generation,” said Holmes.

To learn more about Justice for Greenwood programs and events, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

