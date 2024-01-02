Greenwood Chamber hopes to challenge city, federal government in 2024

TULSA, Okla. — Greenwood is of course etched in history from the 1921 Race Massacre, but its business leaders say it has much more to offer in 2024 if given what it is owed.

"There's a lot of activity going on down here. A lot of tours going on down here. None of that benefits these buildings," Greenwood Chamber of Commerce member Brother Alvin Muhammad told 2 News Monday.

Muhammad said changes are needed to preserve buildings at the heart of Black Wall Street.

"Whether it be the HVAC system that's been around since the 70s, elevator issues, just simple repairs that are not being able to be addressed because these buildings are being taxed by the city," Muhammad said. "The same city that helped destroy these buildings."

The chamber has to foot nearly $50,000 annually to pay property and stadium taxes, Muhammad said.

He added the chamber is now working to draft a petition that would exempt Greenwood historical properties from property taxes.

One business affected is Black Wall Street T-shirts and Souvenirs, owned by Cleo Harris.

"We see the scars. The scars are not healing. City of Tulsa continues to put a band-aid on it," Harris said.

Chamber members have also expressed doubt with bipartisan federal legislation officially filed in December by Sen. James Lankford and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker to establish Greenwood as a national monument.

"Which would benefit the city and tax tourism dollars," Muhammad added. "None of that would benefit these buildings. So we need to rethink that."

Muhammad and Harris said there have been important strides for the historic district in recent years, but add more needs to be done to benefit Greenwood financially.

"This should be the first place that you take care of because of its historical history, not a good history," Harris said. "But you should fight for the same effort in preserving what was once a prominent and thriving community."

Muhammad said the Greenwood Chamber hopes to have a community-based petition filed to the city to grant tax exemption to historical properties within weeks.

