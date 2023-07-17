Greenwaste pickup begins Monday in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Monday is the first day City of Sand Springs contractors are picking up green waste in some of the hardest hit areas.

Homeowners living in Ward 6 in Sand Springs who want their green waste picked up must place it beside the curb. It should be in manageable lengths, or it may not get picked up.

It only took Mike Schnider a couple of days to pick up his tree damage and stack it on the curb.

By Monday, he was only brushing up leaves. Some of his other neighbors didn't get so lucky on the damage front.

"A lot of people have been hiring private people to come get their stuff," Schnider said. "I guess they don't like the piles next to the road."

But for people like Schnider, he had no problem waiting.

2 News saw tree crews a few blocks down from Schnider's house Monday, with giant grapple saw trucks going house to house.

City contractors are starting with Ward 6 from 41st Street to 51st Street South and South 129th West Ave and Highway 97.

Chloe Haroldson with the City of Sand Springs says the storm hit Ward 6 especially hard, and the topography's to blame.

"Sand Springs is definitely close to the Cross Timbers area. It's where we have Keystone Ancient Forest and things like that. It's a very hilly area, and being close to the river, it kind of created a funnel and added a lot more wind and extreme-like gusts that came through," she said.

There are some rules.

The city urges people when stacking debris to be sure it's only tree or plant debris. When stacking debris, ensure it's not blocking fire hydrants, water meters, or mailboxes.

Schnider's listening and is staying calm through it all.

"It's all air movement," Schnider said with a smile. One's just a little faster than the other."

The city urges people to keep a close eye on their Facebook page - City of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, to know when contractors will come to specific neighborhoods.

