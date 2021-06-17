Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shuts down illegal marijuana farm in Muskogee County

MUSKOGEE COUNTY — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shut down a large illegal marijuana-growing operation in Muskogee County on June 14.

OBN spokesman Mark Woodward said the 40-acre, 24,000 plant farm had no licensing and those in charge of the operation had made no effort to get licensing. OBN also suspects the 20 to 30 Hispanic men working on the farm may be victims of human trafficking.

"While none of them willingly claimed to be a victim, these men were forced to live in deplorable conditions. They stayed in make-shift shanties without electricity or running water to the property," said Woodward. "They appeared to be bathing and washing their clothes in a less than sanitary and stagnate creek/pond nearby. Interviews revealed that they had not been paid and were told that would receive a percentage of the profits after the harvest."

The investigation is ongoing.

OBN encourages anyone with information about this case, or any suspected illegal drug or Human Trafficking activity, to contact the agency at 1-800-522-8031. All tips can remain anonymous.

