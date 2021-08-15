Public school's COVID-19 policy as students return

TULSA, Okla — With the Delta Variant of COVID-19 cases on the rise, many teachers and students are gearing up to return to the classroom.

For many school districts, the safety of students and staff are top priority.

One of the biggest dilemmas is whether or not to mandate masks.

That's the conversation many districts are having since Governor Stitt signed Senate Bill 658.

The bill prohibits school boards from mandating masks in schools without an emergency order from the Governor.

Which Governor Stitt says he doesn't plan to do.

Health experts are worried with the surge of Delta cases.

Dr. Chris Sudduth with Remedy Health Direct Primary Care tells 2 News, “it is alarming to consider all of the young folks, back in school, in the classroom, unable to mask because of Senate Bill 658. Masking is by far one of the strongest tools we have at mitigating the spread of this virus.”

Here's a breakdown of some of the school district's policy to date:



TPS is expecting every adult and student regardless of vaccination status wears a mask at all times indoors and outdoors while in the presence of others.

Bixby Public Schools says teachers will have full authority to determine if their masks will be required in their classroom.

Jenks Public Schools is requiring all employees and students grades third to 12. Students pre-k to 2nd grade will be required to wear the mask in common areas such as hallways, media centers, and bathrooms.

Glenpool Public Schools says masks will be optional. They will only implement a mask mandate if the governor declares an emergency order.

Broken Arrow Public Schools says face coverings will be optional for students and employees.

Coweta Public Schools and Catoosa Public Schools will keep masks optional for students and employees.

Claremore public schools will not require masks unless the governor implements an emergency declaration. However, it is encouraging staff and students to wear a mask, especially if they have not been vaccinated.

For a full list of what school districts in our area are doing, click here.

