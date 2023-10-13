Green Country entrepreneur looking to fill banking gap for Native Americans

TULSA, Okla. — One Green Country entrepreneur is filling a gap in banking. According to a survey conducted by the FDIC, Native American households are among the most so-called “unbanked” households in the country.

Amber Buker wasn’t always in banking, but an interaction at a bank changed that. A proud Choctaw citizen, she knew of a tribal program, helping citizens with the downpayment for a home.

"It was really tricky to figure out if I qualified, or what the next steps were," Buker said, "When I asked my banker at the time if they would help me out, and call the tribe, help me figure out how to apply this program to my loan, they declined."

Buker’s lived in different parts of the country including Nashville and Philadelphia. While climbing up the professional ladder, she realized something.

"Just how invisible Native Americans are in other parts of the country, and in other places. Particularly in other arenas like financial services," Buker said.

Her bank is trying to make Native Americans more visible, and leaders at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have recognized that work.

Their “Solve” program looks for entrepreneurs using technology to solve problems related to the climate, health and economic prosperity.

Totem bank was one of just a handful of outfits recognized by MIT. With the recognition, Buker will have access to grant funding, a network of entrepreneurs and more.

There’s one aspect that excites Buker the most

"Just the opportunity to be a part of a cohort of indigenous leaders, that are of, by and for the people," Buker said.

For now, she offices at home, and in a space provided by 36 Degrees North at One Technology Center downtown.

She’s envisioning Totem’s growth, by changing a narrative.

"To help people understand we have a really incredible opportunity to build wealth," Buker said.

