Green Country commemorates 9/11

TULSA, Okla. — All across Green Country, people are remembering the tragic events that unfolded in New York City and Washington D.C. 22 years ago.

Oklahoma groups and organizations are taking action to honor those who lost their lives in the U.S.'s most deadly terrorist attack.

Jenks High School students with the Young Americans for Freedom Chapter, are placing 2,977 flags in front of the school Monday morning.

The City of Bixby is holding its annual Patriot's Day Program in Washington Irving Park which has a piece of the World Trade Center on display. Bixby's police chief as well as a person who was in the Pentagon on 9/11 to speak at the event.

The Tulsa Fire Department will honor the firefighters and first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice to save hundreds if not thousands from inside and around the towers and Pentagon. TFD will climb 110 floors Monday in full gear to honor those who lost their lives.

The Tulsa Tech Masonry tributes to the victims by designing a wall that honors the lives lost. This project has been ongoing for the last 20 years allowing new students each year to commemorate the day. Their wall will be on display at the Lemley Campus at 34th and Memorial from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In Miami, Okla. retired Navy Captian Joseph Gradisher was in the Pentagon the day of the attacks. He will share stories and memories from that day.

More events and ceremonies will take place around Tulsa.

