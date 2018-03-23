Green Country businesses will support teachers during potential walkout

TULSA -- As an April 1 deadline inches closer, legislators have nine days to raise Oklahoma teachers’ salary.

Businesses in Green Country are showing their support by offering free or discounted services to educators during the potential walkout.

Teachers could be out of work for one day or several weeks. Local businesses want them to know they are welcome to their facilities free of charge and the community has their back.

Woody Guthrie Center is in the works with the Gilcrease and Philbrook museums to provide classes for children outside of school.

Teachers typically get in the Woody Guthrie center for free. During the walkout, teachers can get a special membership to the center for free, plus a guest.

Sky Fitness and Wellbeing is offering free guest passes to teachers as long as they come with a member. They also have childcare at the gym.

"I see the gym as my stress reliever as a parent of three kids, this is my time to decompress so I thought that maybe teachers would feel it was a nice thing to do the same thing," said Malinda Silva, a Sky Fitness gym member.

You can find a list of businesses offering free services to teachers throughout the walkout by clicking here.

