GRAND LAKE, Okla. — It's all hands-on deck this weekend for GRDA police.

They say for the holiday weekend, they'll have extra patrols on the water.

"We are gonna be fully staffed. We are gonna have ten boats on the water. That's double than what we usually have," says Jason Weilert, GRDA police officer

Officer Weilert says the extra help will allow them to better enforce boating laws.

GRDA police want to remind people that every person in a boat must have a life jacket available.

And every boat driver must have a valid license.

However if the driver is between 12 and 16 years old they also have to have a boater's license.

Police say there are several other rules lake visitors must follow.

"People not using their life jackets, intoxicated drivers, aggressive drivers, people not monitoring the no wake zone, and the buoys," says Weilert.

They say there are two main reasons they strictly enforce the no speeding in a wake zone rule.

"First and foremost peoples safety, then the property. The wakes tear up the docks and stuff."

And if you decide to drink this weekend, lake patrol says don't drive the boat.

Because they will be on the lookout.

"We cant do a lot of field sobriety of course on the water because the boats moving. But of course, ask a lot of questions and things of that nature, interview witnesses."

GRDA says they will be handing out free t-shirts this weekend to people who are wearing their life jacket.

