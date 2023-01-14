Grant leads to internet tablets for opioid recovery

WAGONER, Okla. — A recent grant from a federal program dedicated to fighting opioid addiction and crimes in rural areas provides internet tablets a non-medical way for those in the wagoner area to gain progress.

Wagoner County Substance Use Consortium (WCSUC) provided 20 internet tablets for use at centers run by the Working to Recover, Assist, and Prevent program or WRAP.

Those who are recovering or recently out of jail without needed resources to speak with professionals or get transportation can use the tablets for free.

Katelynn Churches, a peer support specialist from WRAP told 2 News Oklahoma it’ll help unite those in the community to bring change physically, mentally, and socially.

“We’re battling the stigma every day," Churches said. "And I feel like it’ll bring more people in, and I feel like the more people that come in breaks the stigma.”

“Once you’ve got a community of addicts, alcoholics, even recovering mental health issues, the bigger the group the more the community’s gonna see that, ‘this is working, we should give this a try.’”

WRAP focuses on those in District 27 – counties like Wagoner, Cherokee, and Adair - which the group said has been devastated in recent years by addiction.

