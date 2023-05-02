Grandmother remembers daughter, grandchildren killed in Okmulgee County

2 News is learning more about the seven victims found dead on property in Okmulgee County.

Holly Guess’ mother said she wants the public to know the kind person she was as she and the community mourn the horrific loss.

Jan Mayo said she learned from investigators that her daughter and three grandchildren were shot, but law enforcement has not confirmed that information.

Mayo said the man who killed them shouldn’t have been walking the streets. While authorities haven’t confirmed the identities, Mayo said her daughter Holly Guess and three grandchildren, Michael James Mayo, Rylee Allen, and Tiffany Guess, were killed.

Another family member shared photos of them with 2 News Oklahoma, we've added the photos in a gallery here to remember them: Photos of victims.

Students in Henryetta returned to class Tuesday after the tragic deaths of five classmates. School officials brought therapy dogs and set up several banners and memorials outside the victims’ lockers.

“She loved her children. She would do anything in the world for them,” said Mayo.

Two of Tiffany’s friends, Ivy Webster and Tiffany Guess, were found dead, and Holly’s husband, Jesse McFadden. He was a registered sex offender and convicted rapist and was scheduled to appear in court on a child porn charge Monday.

Mayo told 2 News she always thought he was controlling and disapproved of him from the start.

“He was the one telling Holly where she could go when she could go, who she could talk to. If we took one of the kids, he would track their cell phone,” she said.

Holly and the kids lived in Westville, the same town as Mayo until Holly met Jesse. Mayo said she didn’t know how they met.

Mayo said she didn’t find out he was a registered sex offender until she stumbled across the information a few months ago.

“My husband was doing research on one of his coworkers to find out what his charges were, and Jesse popped up. We tried to confront Holly, but he fed her a ton of lies,” she said.

Mayo feels like the justice system failed her family by letting him out of prison while awaiting additional charges related to sexting a minor while in prison with a contraband cell phone.

“Oklahoma dropped the ball and let my family die,” said Mayo.

Mayo wants to urge all parents to conduct background checks on anyone spending time with their children.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

