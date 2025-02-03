Grammy-winning album recorded in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Blues artist Taj Mahal won his 5th Grammy at the 67th Grammy Awards Feb. 2.

Mahal won the 'Best Traditional Blues Album' category with his album 'Swingin' Live at the Church in Tulsa.' The album was released in March 2024 and recorded at the Church Studio in Tulsa.

Mahal mentioned Tulsa in his acceptance speech, saying, "I would like to also give a shout out to Teresa Knox at the Church in Tulsa and to Claudia Lennear, who suggested me to come there and make this recording and to you, who have always supported me through my trials playing music.”

Teresa Knox responded via the Facebook page for The Church. She said, in part, "We’re absolutely thrilled that Taj Mahal ‘s Grammy-winning album was recorded right here at The Church Studio! It means the world to our team to see this recognition, and it’s a proud moment for Tulsa as a music city with both a rich past and a relevant present."

The Grammy win for 'Swingin' Live at the Church in Tulsa' was the fifth for Taj Mahal, who also won in 1997, 2000, 2018, and 2022.

