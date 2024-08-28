Governor's task force aims to help immigrants become citizens more efficiently

TULSA, Okla — Governor Stitt started a "State Work Permits and VISA Task Force" to lead immigrants to the path of citizenship in an easier way.

Secretary of Public Safety, Tricia Everest, said she wants immigrants to feel like they can integrate themselves into society.

"Individuals that want to be able to thrive in Oklahoma and be able to be a part of our economy and help our economies and families grow," she said.

She also said she hopes to retain individuals that may be here already to put their skills to use.

RELATED: U.S. government suing Oklahoma over immigration law

One way the task force hopes to do that is to provide immigrants- specifically undocumented immigrants with documents they may not be able to receive.

"If I'm a doctor and I come from a foreign country, I can't get a job, necessarily, that would require even a college degree because of lack of the VISAs and opportunities available," said Everest.

"So while I'm waiting through that process, I may not even be able to get a valid Driver's license because I'm not a citizen."

She says that to help make life easier through this process, offering undocumented immigrants with Driver's Privilege Cards can help make the process quicker and maybe even more pleasant.

The card would come with restrictions including when and where immigrants would be able to drive.

They would also have to pass a criminal background check.

Nothing has been approved by government as of yet, but Everest said she hopes Congress will look at all of the recommendations the task force came up with for the state.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

