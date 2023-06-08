Watch Now
Governor Stitt signs law increasing coverage from Sexual Assault Examination Fund

Posted at 3:15 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 16:15:48-04

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Wednesday Oklahoma Governor Stitt signed 34 bills into law including increased funding for the Sexual Assault Examination Fund.

House Bill 2236 was amended to increase the medical examination limit from $450 to $800 and medication coverage up to $100 per case.

The bill amends the previously enacted Sexual Assault Examination Fund, which allocates funds to help pay for medical examinations and prescribed medications.

The fund pays for victims whose cases occurred on or after November 1, 2007.
To receive reimbursement from the SAEF, an application for funding can be found on the District Attorney Council website.

The newly amended law will be effective starting November 1, until this date the fund will only cover $450 for the examination and $50 for medication.

Read the full bill here.

