Governor Stitt appoints new Native American Liaison, Nations respond

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Stitt appointed Wes Nofire to serve as his new Oklahoma Native American Liaison Tuesday.

Nofire is known for being a politician and a former professional boxer. He's held a seat on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council since 2019 even running for a U.S. House of Representatives seat in 2022.

He ran for the Cherokee Nation principal chief position losing to incumbent Chief Chuck Hoskins in 2023.

Nofire has been outspoken against the Supreme Court's McGirt v. Oklahoma decision arguing that every native and non-native person should be treated alike.

Governor Stitt is excited to welcome Nofire to be his liaison:

Wes brings a deep familiarity with tribal governments and people across Oklahoma. His work for the Cherokee government makes him an ideal choice as we build bridges between my office and tribal governments.



Throughout his career, Wes has advocated for fairness for all Oklahomans and has fought against systems that seek to treat people differently based on race or heritage. I am thrilled to have him as a member of my team as we continue to work to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state.

The Nation's are disappointed with Stitt's decision with the Cherokee Nation saying they are not surprised by his choice:

Cherokee Nation

Muskogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief Hill shared his thoughts on the appointment:

We have always welcomed a constructive dialogue with the Governor, but I don’t think his staff has been the issue. The Governor sets the direction for his administration, and he has made it clear that his policy is hostility towards tribes and their authority. It’s hard to see one staff appointment changing that. Others have tried and ended up walking away when they found themselves as pawns in the Governor's deceptive campaign.

This appointment is to bridge the gap between the Tribal Nations and the governor's office to further work together in the future.

