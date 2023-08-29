Gov. Stitt wants state income tax eliminated

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt wants to abolish the state income tax for Oklahomans since the state has a budget surplus.

It's not the first time Gov. Stitt has tried to reduce the state income tax. In the last legislative session, he tried to lower the current state income tax of 4.75 by almost a whole point, but that failed. Now, he's proposing to cut it to zero.

Tulsans from Texas are on board with it.

"Overall, I think that reduces the tax burden on each citizen," said William McNair.

Diana Gibson says it will be easier once tax season comes along.

"It was also nice to not have that extra deduct from the check," she said.

Texas does not have a state income tax. Neither does Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, and Wyoming. Stitt wants Oklahoma added to the list.

"I asked for tax cuts last year," Gov. Stitt said in the q/a portion of last week's State of the State address. "We have to get that done for Oklahomans. If not now, then when?"

With $5 billion in savings, Gov. Stitt says now is the time to do it with a budget surplus without putting core services at risk. He hasn't gotten into specifics about what taxes could be raised – if any – to make up for the loss of income tax.

Gov. Stitt has also been adamant about eliminating the state grocery tax, but the Senate repeatedly opposed it.

The grocery sales tax in Oklahoma is currently at 4.5 % and the state income tax is 4.75 %.

As a single mom, Kristie Banbuskirk says she relies on her state tax return to buy gifts for her son.

"I personally know the struggle of what it's like to wait on a lump sum," Banbuskirk said. "Even if it's just a state tax return, which is not always the biggest, it can make a difference for an average person like me."

The state legislature would have to sign off on all this to work out. At this point, there are no special sessions in the works regarding eliminating the state income tax.

