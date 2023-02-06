Gov. Stitt gives 2023 State of the State speech

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt gave his 2023 State of the State address to the state legislature on Monday.

The speech marks the first State of the State of Stitt's second term in office. The governor laid out his agenda for the upcoming legislative session including education, business and freedoms for Oklahoma.

"My fellow Oklahomans, the state of our state is the strongest it’s ever been," Stitt said. "I am proud to present my plan for the greatest legislative session we’ve had yet."

Stitt mentioned his support for education savings accounts, performance-based pay raises for teachers and an innovation school fund. He went on to mention all of the top companies with business dealings in Oklahoma including Amazon, American Airlines and Google.

"Third, we’re going to protect Oklahomans and promote freedoms," he said. "We can be bold without passing the risk onto Oklahomans and the taxpayers."

Check this story later for the full speech.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --