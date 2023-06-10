Gov. Stitt endorses Ron DeSantis for president at Tulsa rally

TULSA, Okla. — "Oklahomans love Ron DeSantis," said Governor Stitt Saturday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited Tulsa Saturday as a part of his campaign for President.

He spoke at the F&E Creek Event Center near East 11th Street and South 177th East Avenue.

This is where Stitt announced his endorsement for the Governor, saying, "We have got to take our country back. Ron DeSantis, he believes in limited government, lower taxes, and individual freedoms. It is amazing to me, we've all watched it over the last two and a half years as the Biden administration has systematically tried to destroy our country."

During a speech, Stitt endorsed DeSantis for President. Stitt endorsed Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

This is a developing story.

