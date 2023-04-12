Gov. Stitt disbands Interagency Council on Homelessness

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt disbanded the Interagency Council on Homelessness.

The agency, first started in 2004, focused on "every person in Oklahoma will have access to safe, decent, truly affordable housing with the needed resources and support to achieve self-sufficiency."

2 News Oklahoma reached out to the governor's office about this and got this message from his press secretary:

“Governor Stitt believes in keeping government small and is confident that after nearly 20 years, the Interagency Council on Homelessness has accomplished their task to brainstorm solutions to reduce homelessness in the state. But the work doesn’t stop. The governor trusts the pertinent agencies, especially the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, to continue their work to reduce homelessness, in addition to ongoing efforts happening at the local level.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

